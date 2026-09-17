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Home / Amritsar / Structured upskilling for Census officials in Amritsar

Structured upskilling for Census officials in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A two-day training programme for Census 2027 Phase-II (Population Enumeration) was held by the Census Operations authorities from September 15 to 16 at the Zila Parishad Hall, Amritsar.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, Chandigarh.

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It was attended by census charge officers and other officials, including charge clerks and technical assistants engaged in Census 2027-related duties.

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The programme aimed at equipping the officials with skills and information required for the upcoming Phase-II population enumeration and ensuring a clear understanding of their roles, responsibilities and prescribed procedures.

Renu, assistant director and national trainer, along with master trainers Rajwinder Singh and Amritpal Singh, imparted comprehensive training to participants.

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The trainers provided detailed guidance on various aspects of the population enumeration process, field-level responsibilities, data collection procedures and other operational requirements. Emphasis was laid on maintaining accuracy, ensuring proper coordination and adhering to the prescribed guidelines throughout the census exercise.

Jagpal Singh, Deputy ESA, Amritsar, also attended the training programme.

Pallavi Mishra, ADC (General), Amritsar, addressed the participants and highlighted the significance of the Census 2027 exercise and the crucial role of the field staff in its successful implementation.

She urged all officials to discharge their assigned responsibilities with sincerity, accuracy, diligence and team spirit, while ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed procedures and timelines.

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