Student assault case: Minorities panel meets parents, vows action

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The Punjab Minorities Commission has taken cognisance of the case of beating of a student by the teacher of Government High School, Kahlwan. Commission member Dr Subhash Thaba today met with the victim child and his family members. During the meeting, the parents told that the teacher beat him on the back with feet and punches. The parents told Thaba that child was beaten so badly that blood started coming in his urine and stool.

Yusuf Masih, father of the child, said that on April 30 his son Ankushdeep, a Class V student of Government High School, Kahlwan, was standing near a fruit tree planted in the school premises. Meanwhile, teacher Balwinder Singh saw him and questioned him. The teacher thrashed Ankush badly. After beating, he also said that if he was seen near the tree, he will ‘electrocute’ him. The child fainted and fell down. Other teachers of the school immediately got him admitted to a private hospital in Gurdaspur. The health of the child continued to deteriorate in the hospital. Blood started coming from his urine and stool. After this the child was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

The family had complained about the matter to the Punjab Minorities Commission. The commission ordered an inquiry and sent Dr Subhash Thoba, a member of the commission, to investigate. Subhash went to Grover Hospital and talked to the child and inquired about all the developments about his health and treatment. He also contacted the sarpanch of the village, Sulakkhan. According to the sarpanch, teacher Balwinder Singh had accepted that he had made a mistake and had offered to bear the expenses of treatment of the child but now the teacher was refusing to pay the cost of the treatment.

Subhash said that the matter was being taken seriously. “Justice will be done to the family. The Member Advisory Committee has been constituted including members Isadas Tony Pradhan, Purna Safari,” he said.