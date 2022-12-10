Student in state cricket team

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 9

Yuvraj Singh, a Class VII student of the local Mamta Niketan School, has made it to the Punjab state cricket team. The Punjab Cricket Association had recently held trials for selection to the team in Mohali. School Principal Gurcharan Kaur said as many as 800 cricketers had come for the trials.

He would now get to play in the inter-state tournaments as a member of the Punjab state cricket team. Yuvraj Singh was honoured by the school management on Friday.