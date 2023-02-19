Student killed, 2 friends hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 18

A school student was killed on the spot and two of his friends were injured near Marimegha, a border area village, when a school van hit the Bullet motorcycle the trio were riding from the front here on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Gursajan Singh (17), who was a student of Class X. The injured were identified as Sukhman Singh, a student of Class VIII and Arashdeep Singh of Class VI.

Trio students were on way to school on the Bullet motorcycle driven by Gursajan Singh, son of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Dall village. When they reached Marimegha village, the school van hit them from the front. All the three were admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

Gursajan Singh was declared dead by doctors. Keeping in view the critical condition of Sukhman Singh, his parents took him to a private hospital in Amritsar. ASI Karamjit Singh, posted at the Khalra police station, reached the spot and collected evidence.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against Bhola Singh, a resident of Sidhwan village, the driver of the school van. He fled the spot soon after the accident.