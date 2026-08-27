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Home / Amritsar / Student leaders take oath at Tarn Taran school

Student leaders take oath at Tarn Taran school

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Students take oath at Mamta Niketan Convent School, Tarn Taran.
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An oath-taking ceremony for newly appointed student leaders was held at Mamta Niketan Convent School, Tarn Taran, during the morning assembly. The ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Principal Gurcharan Kaur, with the selected students pledging to discharge their responsibilities sincerely and uphold discipline on the school campus.

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Following the Shabad singing, school chairman Maninderpal Singh Palasaur and Principal Gurcharan formally inaugurated the programme. The teachers announced the names of the students selected for various leadership positions.

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Class XII student Dilrajpreet Singh was appointed head boy, while Khushnoorpreet Kaur was appointed head girl. Class X student Ashmandeep Singh was selected as vice-head boy and Avneet Kaur as vice-head girl.

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The remaining students were divided into four houses — Gulmohar, Tulip, Deodar and Daffodil — to encourage teamwork, leadership and healthy competition.

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