Student of abstract art visits his hometown Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 19

He likes to call himself a student of the difficult art of abstract painting. Despite holding innumerable exhibitions of his works in India and foreign shores, he says he is still learning the tricks of his trade. For him knowledge is not just a key, it is the key. It unlocks the doors to unlimited opportunities, empowers him to transcend limitations and helps achieve his goals.

For Akhshay Arora, dabbling in art comes naturally to him. Knowledge comes with curiosity. And the artist in him is always curious to know about the latest developments in the field of non-conformist painting.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Scindia School, Gwalior. His father Hira Lal Arora is a prominent Gurdaspur-based philanthropist. Hira Lal presides over ‘Chinmaya Mission’, a social organisation, which holds regular camps in the city where free ration is distributed to women who have lost their life partners.

Akshay is a family man to the core. He dedicated his last exhibition held at ‘Foundry’, a modern art gallery in downtown Dubai, to his mother Roop Arora. He says his wife, Rakhi, is the driving force behind his works.

For the uninitiated, abstract art involves paintings which never carry a true or clear depiction of a place, person or thing as it exists in the real world. This type of art is displayed in a distorted and somewhat exaggerated way. The student in Arora is trying hard to get a more perfect grip over this art than what he has now.

Akshay says abstract art uses a noticeable language which includes shapes, colours, lines, forms and gestural marks to produce a beauty. While holding a brush in front of a canvas, he is always trying to find beauty in chaos. This is what he calls the essence of abstract art.

For him it is the most pious form of expressing one’’s inner self.

From backward Gurdaspur to hedonistic Dubai, it has been quite an eventful journey for the Aroras. Having completed his studies in Chartered Accountancy in India, he left for the UAE in 1997. With the passage of time, the intricacies of accountancy were consigned to the sidelines. Purity of passion for abstract painting took over and now he is fully immersed in his art.

Exponents of abstract art say the less there is to look at, the more important it is that we look at it more closely and carefully. This is the key to understanding this type of art. A small difference can make all the difference.

He speaks highly about Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai. It was with Puri’s guidance that Arora held an exhibition at the Azadi-Ka-Mahotsav at the ICG in 2021 to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Akshay is organising an exhibition of his works titled—‘Nature’— in an Amritsar art gallery from July 21 to 23.

A fun fact about Arora is that he has acted in an Anurag Kashyap production, Manmarzian, with Vicky Kaushal and Tapsee Pannu.

Held exhibitions

Arora has held exhibitions of his work at Qatar International Art Festival at Doha, an exhibition titled - Solo Show (Harmonious Disquiet) at Dubai, Solo Show (Id Est) at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, participated in the World Art Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai, Group Show ("Them") at the Sahara Art Gallery, Dubai, and Azadi Ka Mahotsav (group exhibition) at the Indian Consulate General, Dubai.

#Gurdaspur