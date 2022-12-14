Students ace in inter-college festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College students has brought laurels to the college by winning many prizes in computing competitions. Principal Amardeep Gupta said a inter-college competition, 'Uddan', was organised by the Global Institute. Various educational institutions of the district participated in the competition. Computer Department of the college has secured several positions. Head of the department Vikram Sharma said Sanyam and Gurpreet Sarangal bagged the first second prize in code war, respectively. Karthik Sharma secured the first position and Lakshya Kapoor secured the second position in break the query. Sandeep Kumar and Ravish Awasthi stood second in technical quiz. In project display, Sanyam Kapoor, Dev Puri and Mandeep Singh were declared the winners and Ashmeen Kaur stood second in creative writing, Mandeep Singh and Yashdeep Singh secured the second third positions in photos editing. Danveer Singh was declared second and Yashdeep Singh got the third positions in business idea and Piyush and Aditya secured the second prize in debate competition.

Event held for specially abled

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed by Saksham, a project of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan School. Saksham, a vocational and rehabilitation centre for people with special needs, hosted performances by children with special needs from various city schools and also people with disabilities (PwDs). Participants showcased their talent in painting, dance and singing competition. Imbued with intense emotions, the participants gave stellar performances that were appreciated by the audience. The event was instrumental in boosting the confidence of the contestants and also in sensitising people regarding the abilities of PWDs.

Workshop on Mental Health at DAV



DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, held a workshop on mental well-being for Class XI and X students. The resource persons were Dr Jagdeep Pal Singh Bhatia and Shweta Sharma. It was a highly interactive session. The students were apprised of the importance their mental well-being. Shweta Sharma talked about anxiety disorder, depression, panic attack, panic disorder and psychosomatic disorder. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi encouraged the students to rekindle their positivity every time they deal with a failure. She exhorted the students to work towards their mental health and well-being.

Students shine in IIT-Roorkee fest

Global Group of Institutes' students participated in festival, 'Thomso 22', at IIT-Roorkee. In the festival a number of cultural and technical events were organised. A large number of students from various institutions from different parts of the country took part in the competitions held during the festival. A contingent of students from Global Group of Institutes participated in different events held during the festival and won various prizes. The students from the Global Institute bagged the first prize in event, 'Thomso Got Talent'. The team participating in event, 'Literati JAM; In Literati Word Games and Box Office events', secured second position. Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman of the Global Group of Institutes congratulated the winners and the students who participated in the festival for bringing glory to the institute with their performances in various events.