Students bring laurels to school

Amritsar: Students of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the school by performing well in inter-school competitions in two diverse events at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. The team participated in a variety of competitive events such as extempore, untold story, truccatore, budding entrepreneurs and culinary art and won the Fusion-2022 trophy. In the second competition held at Frazer Valley, Chandigarh, the school emerged first runner up among 50 top schools from across the country in Qbiz Quiz. The team members won I-pads as awards. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the students.

Birth anniv of Guru Nanak celebrated

Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on the premises of the school with great exuberance. Guru Nanak Dev was born in Talwandi Bhai Sabo, now in Pakistan, in 1469. To commemorate the auspicious day, a special assembly was conducted. Recitation of famous sakhis of the Guru by the students of Class VI was held. The students also presented the life history and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and conveyed the message of naam japo, kirat karo and vand chhakko. It was followed by ardas and distribution of karah prasad. Eatables such as biscuits, bhujia, chips, juices etc. were distributed as prasad to the people at the gates of the school by the students of Class VI. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan wished everyone a Happy Gurpurab.

GNDU Youth Parliament organised

Guru Nanak Dev University Department of Human Genetics conducted Referendum Youth Parliament here on Monday. The conference witnessed participation of 25 delegates from multifarious departments across the university, including Department of Economics, English, Law, Physiotherapy, Sociology, along with Human Genetics. The conference was efficiently furthered by a ‘Secretariat’, ‘Executive Board’ and ‘international press members’. The committee discussed the budget crunches in the field of research and development for science and technology in the recent budget release by the Union Ministry of Finance. The whole debate revolved around the least priority being given to this area. The issue was debated with immense vigor and a friendly resolution was passed. The event concluded at a note that such debates and discussions are crucial for the innovative and intellectual development of the youth related to current societal issues as well as to grow the think tank of the country.

Competitions for cadets at ITI

Various cadet competitions were organised on the second and third day of CATC, under the leadership of Colonel Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer, at the local Industrial Training Institute. Drawing and public speaking competitions were held to encourage holistic development among children. The cadets participated enthusiastically and were also inspired on how to make health and wellness a part of their everyday lifestyle. Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Kumar also visited the CATC on the fourth day on Monday and told the cadets about their personality development and encouraged them to become good citizens.

Foundation seminar of Rotary Club

Rotary Club Distt-3070 organised a foundation seminar on the Bhavans SL School premises. District governor Dushyant Chaudhary and his wife Dr Shivani were welcomed by dignitaries. Avinash Mohindru formally welcomed the chief guest and special dignitaries. PDG Amjad Ali talked about peace of mind and self-contentment in doing such a noble cause. He put stress on joy of giving. The Rotary Club is doing best possible efforts to eradicate polio. The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will to help others. Bhavans students presented a cultural programme as the seminar concluded with remarks given by DG Dr Dushyant Chaudhary.

Students win gold medals

Student with their gold medals in Chabal. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: A total of 239 students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, brought laurels to the school by winning gold medals in the Science Olympiad Foundation (2021-22). Principal Urminder Kaur, on Monday, said 600 student of the school appeared in the competition. She said 37 students won gold medal in English olympiad, 39 in science, 158 in maths and five in computer olympiad. She said besides this, two girl students — Anureet Kaur and Roopnihar Kaur — won medals by securing 21st zonal rank in games held in Chandigarh-Punjab zone. Manjit Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Sethi, Jatinderbir Singh and Ramneek Singh from the school management distributed medals to the students and advised them to work hard in future too. /OC

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...


Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students