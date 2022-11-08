Students bring laurels to school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the school by performing well in inter-school competitions in two diverse events at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. The team participated in a variety of competitive events such as extempore, untold story, truccatore, budding entrepreneurs and culinary art and won the Fusion-2022 trophy. In the second competition held at Frazer Valley, Chandigarh, the school emerged first runner up among 50 top schools from across the country in Qbiz Quiz. The team members won I-pads as awards. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the students.

Birth anniv of Guru Nanak celebrated

Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on the premises of the school with great exuberance. Guru Nanak Dev was born in Talwandi Bhai Sabo, now in Pakistan, in 1469. To commemorate the auspicious day, a special assembly was conducted. Recitation of famous sakhis of the Guru by the students of Class VI was held. The students also presented the life history and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and conveyed the message of naam japo, kirat karo and vand chhakko. It was followed by ardas and distribution of karah prasad. Eatables such as biscuits, bhujia, chips, juices etc. were distributed as prasad to the people at the gates of the school by the students of Class VI. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan wished everyone a Happy Gurpurab.

GNDU Youth Parliament organised

Guru Nanak Dev University Department of Human Genetics conducted Referendum Youth Parliament here on Monday. The conference witnessed participation of 25 delegates from multifarious departments across the university, including Department of Economics, English, Law, Physiotherapy, Sociology, along with Human Genetics. The conference was efficiently furthered by a ‘Secretariat’, ‘Executive Board’ and ‘international press members’. The committee discussed the budget crunches in the field of research and development for science and technology in the recent budget release by the Union Ministry of Finance. The whole debate revolved around the least priority being given to this area. The issue was debated with immense vigor and a friendly resolution was passed. The event concluded at a note that such debates and discussions are crucial for the innovative and intellectual development of the youth related to current societal issues as well as to grow the think tank of the country.

Competitions for cadets at ITI

Various cadet competitions were organised on the second and third day of CATC, under the leadership of Colonel Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer, at the local Industrial Training Institute. Drawing and public speaking competitions were held to encourage holistic development among children. The cadets participated enthusiastically and were also inspired on how to make health and wellness a part of their everyday lifestyle. Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Kumar also visited the CATC on the fourth day on Monday and told the cadets about their personality development and encouraged them to become good citizens.

Foundation seminar of Rotary Club

Rotary Club Distt-3070 organised a foundation seminar on the Bhavans SL School premises. District governor Dushyant Chaudhary and his wife Dr Shivani were welcomed by dignitaries. Avinash Mohindru formally welcomed the chief guest and special dignitaries. PDG Amjad Ali talked about peace of mind and self-contentment in doing such a noble cause. He put stress on joy of giving. The Rotary Club is doing best possible efforts to eradicate polio. The purpose of human life is to serve and to show compassion and the will to help others. Bhavans students presented a cultural programme as the seminar concluded with remarks given by DG Dr Dushyant Chaudhary.

Students win gold medals

Tarn Taran: A total of 239 students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, brought laurels to the school by winning gold medals in the Science Olympiad Foundation (2021-22). Principal Urminder Kaur, on Monday, said 600 student of the school appeared in the competition. She said 37 students won gold medal in English olympiad, 39 in science, 158 in maths and five in computer olympiad. She said besides this, two girl students — Anureet Kaur and Roopnihar Kaur — won medals by securing 21st zonal rank in games held in Chandigarh-Punjab zone. Manjit Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Sethi, Jatinderbir Singh and Ramneek Singh from the school management distributed medals to the students and advised them to work hard in future too. /OC