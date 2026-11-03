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Home / Amritsar / Students chart success story, turn creativity into business

Students chart success story, turn creativity into business

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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DAV College hosts ‘Learn to Earn’ festive handicrafts mela in Amritsar on Monday.
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For a group of students at DAV College, Amritsar, creativity is no longer confined to classrooms or a spare-time hobby. It is increasingly becoming a means of earning, experimenting with entrepreneurship and exploring the possibility of turning artistic skills into a livelihood.

At the 13th annual visual art and craft exhibition, ‘DAV Srijan 2026’, students showcased their creativity with a business perspective. From handmade decorative diyas and candles to resin art, clay creations, nail art, paintings and murals, the exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to purchase student-made products while giving young creators a taste of running their own ventures.

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Organised by the PG Department of Computer Science and IT in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), the exhibition was also an extension of the college’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ initiative, which encourages students to explore the commercial potential of their skills rather than treating them merely as extracurricular pursuits.

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With Diwali providing the festive backdrop, eco-friendly crafts and handmade decorative products emerged as major attractions. The emphasis was on creating products that combined traditional aesthetics with contemporary designs while promoting sustainable alternatives to mass-produced festive decorations.

For students, the experience went beyond making and displaying products. Pricing their creations, interacting with prospective buyers and understanding consumer preferences offered them an introduction to the practical aspects of entrepreneurship. It also provided an opportunity to assess whether their creative interests could translate into a source of supplementary income and, potentially, a livelihood.

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“The market seems to be right for customised, handcrafted organic goods, whether eatables or home decor. People are making conscious, clean choices to reduce waste generation as well as their carbon footprint. This creates room for traditional crafts using locally sourced and natural materials,” said Brijesh Jolly, art critic and Director of KT Kala Museum and Gallery.

The exhibition also showcased how creativity is expanding beyond conventional crafts. Documentary films, digital image compositions and animation projects by students of bachelor’s programmes added a technological dimension to the event, demonstrating how artistic expression could also find commercial opportunities in the digital space.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said it had turned the college auditorium into a colourful festive marketplace. DAV Srijan highlighted a larger idea: skill development need not end with acquiring a certificate or learning a craft. With the right exposure and opportunities, students can turn their abilities into products and services with market value.

“For these young creators, the first sale of a handmade diya, a piece of resin art or a decorative craft could well be the beginning of a journey from learning a skill to earning through it,” said Dr Amardeep Gupta.

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