Students get jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV college students got placements in BYJUs in a virtual placement drive held at college premises. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar informed that the many multinational companies have offered jobs to students in virtual placement drives. He added that the biggest thing in this entire placement drive was that till now no company has withdrawn the offer. So far more than 100 students have been placed. Four college students Mankaran Singh, Palak Sharma, Diksha Tuli, and Manish Madan have been offered jobs in BYJU’S Company. The selection of these four students has been done through online placement drive conducted across the country. More than three thousand students participated in this drive. The selected students will be able to join the company immediately after the completion of the degree. Prof Vikram Sharma, In charge of placement cell said that the placement process is going well on even during this ongoing recession in the world. There are still several companies in the pipeline. Many big companies including Microsoft, Amazon showed interest in the placement.

Inter-University Hockey C’ship

Guru Nanak Dev University will host North Zone Inter-University Hockey (Men) Championship from February 25 to March 2 at Guru Hargobind Stadium of the University. Dr Sukhdev Singh, Director Sports said more than 34 teams comprising about 500 players of different universities will participate in this championship.

Webinar on clinical research

Pharma Club of the Pharmacy Department of Global Group of Institutes organised a webinar on, “Importance of Profession Ready Training in Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance” at its premises. The webinar proved to be immensely helpful for the students in making them understand the importance of the subject of the webinar and added to their knowledge about the importance of clinical research in pharmacology. The webinar made the students aware of the ability to see and notice the facilities and opportunities regarding pharmacovigilance that normally we overlook in our busy schedules on an everyday basis. The students learnt many interesting facts and were guided by the expert speaker about the future avenues that are available in the field of clinical research and pharmacovigilance. The students of pre-final and final semesters participated in the webinar and were guided by the expert to keep in mind the importance and benefits of this training during the course of the webinar.