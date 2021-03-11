Campus Notes

Students get jobs

DAV College students who got jobs during placement drive.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar, has successfully concluded placements drive with a total of 100 students securing jobs in banking, financial services, consulting, information technology (IT), analytics, online services, health sector and education technology sector. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, informed that given the batch size, this year’s placement saw a rise in the average, highest, and median package. Several first-time recruiters also showed great enthusiasm while recruiting candidates. The average package offered this year was 2.5 LPA with the highest pay package at six LPA. Most of these students will join their jobs in July after completing their respective course. Prof Vikram Sharma, in charge Placement Cell said, “Living in the recession world and constantly trying to embrace the changing dynamics, it is a matter of great satisfaction that we could quickly adapt to the new normal.”

Khalsa College bags 1st rank

Khalsa College, Amritsar, has received the award for being selected as the top-ranking college among autonomous colleges in Punjab by Delhi-based Education World Society. The college was ranked first in the India Higher Education Ranking 2022-23 Awards, which were held in New Delhi recently. Principal Dr Mehal Singh said the college bagged the award on the basis of six-point criteria - competence of faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy, placements, infrastructure and facilities and leadership and governance quality. He said the college was awarded with the highest grades in all these criteria. The award ceremony was attended by the several colleges and universities in India and the ceremony was preceded by panel discussion on New Education Policy-2020. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, congratulated the principal, staff and students for this feat and emphasised on setting high standards in academics, sports, cultural fields.

Tobacco prevention camp

Khalsa College of Nursing conducted an awareness camp for tobacco prevention and related diseases. Students of Khalsa College of Nursing along with Principal Dr Kamaljit Kaur and Rupinder Kaur, Medical Officer Dental, hosted the awareness camp to mark the Tobacco Prevention Day. The camp was organised at Bhai Himmat Singh Satellite Hospital, Naraingarh Chheharta.

DAV Foundation Day celebrated

DAV Public School, Lawrance Road, celebrated DAV foundation day with a religious ceremony. The day is commemorated in the memory of Swami Dayanand Sarswati as he established the first DAV College at Lahore on June 2, 1886, with efforts of Mahatma Hansraj, Lala Lajpat Rai under the aegis of Arya Samaj. A havan was performed in the school’s yajyashala. Dr Resham Sharma, Officiating Teacher In charge, encouraged everyone to ensure that the Arya Samaj philosophy is extended into selfless real-life actions for community service as she extended her thanks to all dignitaries, who graced the occasion. Dr Neera Sharma (Advisor) gave her blessings to the students and teachers and said Arya Samaj and its principles are indispensable to humanity.

Workshop on Radiochemistry

A five-day-long national workshop on Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes was organized at PG department of physics, Khalsa College, Amritsar, in association with the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India and Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists and allied Scientists (IANCAS). The purpose of IANCAS is to spread the peaceful use of atomic energy and its applications of radioisotopes in Agriculture, Medicine and Research. As many as 75 teachers and students from different colleges participated. The resource persons in this workshop are the well-known scientists from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai who delivered lectures on different aspects of Radiochemistry in the morning sessions and conducting practical on the safe handling of radioactivity in the evening session. Dr PK Mohapatra, Head Radiochemistry Division, BARC, Mumbai delivered the key note address.

Money donated to needy students

Khalsa Global Reach Foundation donated Rs 2 lakh to Khalsa College Goevrning Council president Satyajit Singh Majithia, to help needy students of Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, with their education. The purpose of the donation was to facilitate the needy students with awards and scholarships, that are being provided to the students from time to time. The foundation has also lended support to teachers who are doing commendable work. The special financial assistance from Global Reach Foundation has already been extended to Khalsa College Amritsar, Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, Khalsa College Girls' School. Five lakh rupees have been given to Khalsa College of Education by Sarabjit Singh. RMS Chinna, secretary, KCGC thanked the managers of Global Reach Foundation on this occasion and said that the work being done by the foundation for the welfare of needy children is commendable.

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
