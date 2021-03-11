Students get jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A group of 11 students of BBK DAV College for Women were placed in Capgemini, a multinational professional services company that specialises in information technology (IT) services and consulting. Out of the 11 selected students, 10 were of BCA and one was of B.Sc (IT), They were selected by the recruitment panel in an online placement drive held by the company. The selection process was based on online aptitude and technical test followed by the HR interview. The company offered a lucrative annual pay package of Rs 2.75 lakh to each selected candidate.

Anti-bullying campaign launched

Mount Litera Zee School launched its anti-bullying campaign, ‘Bust the Bully, Be a Buddy’ and as its initial step by organising sessions for students, parents and teachers on the topic ‘Education in the Post-Covid Era’. The two-day session concluded here held with none other than Charu Khanna, Senior Trainer, Orkids Foundation. The students were encouraged to exhibit compassion and asked to view bullying– whether physical or cyber– in the most stern manner, the parents were acquainted with the importance of their role in the altered education system to help children sustain their self-esteem. Not only did she sensitise them about the need to reduce screen time for children and stand firm against bullying but also informed them about the necessity of being involved with their children and the significance of counseling from the very initial stage. The teachers were taught the significance of diversity in schools and enlightened about various ‘Specific Learning Disabilities’ and ways to tackle them.