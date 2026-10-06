Students go green, prepare 2K seed balls at college event

More than 120 students of Hindu College, Amritsar, prepared around 2,000 seed balls using seeds of nearly 12 native plant species during a one-day environment education and awareness programme organised by the college’s Eco Club.

The programme was held under the Environment Education Programme (EEP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and the state nodal agency, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh. It featured a hands-on seed ball-making camp at the college’s main auditorium and biology laboratory.

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The programme aimed to promote awareness among students about environmental conservation, biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, native plant species, sustainable lifestyles and practical environmental action. It also sought to encourage students to connect classroom learning with hands-on environmental practices.

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Participants received practical training in preparing seed balls using seeds of native plant species and suitable natural materials. They were introduced to different approaches, including permanent and paper seed balls, and informed about their potential role in supporting natural regeneration and increasing green cover.

The seed balls were made using seeds of nearly 12 native species, including kikar, shisham, peepal, banyan, jamun, arjun and amaltas, among others.

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The programme was chaired by Principal Rakesh Kumar, while Sukhnandan Kaur, Environment Education Programme Coordinator and in-charge of the Eco Club, Hindu College, Amritsar, convened the event.

Rajbir Singh, Joint Secretary, Pingalwara, interacted with students on the importance of organic and sustainable farming. He explained key aspects of organic farming and discussed the growing need for environmentally responsible agricultural practices in Punjab.

He highlighted concerns over the excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers and their possible impact on soil health, water resources, biodiversity and the wider environment. Students were also introduced to practical approaches for promoting and strengthening organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices at the individual, institutional and community levels.

Jagjit Singh, STEM and Eco Educator and resource person, briefed the students on Mission LiFE, environment education and action-oriented environmental practices. He explained how scientific thinking, innovation and student participation could contribute to addressing environmental challenges.

He also discussed sustainable development and the long-term environmental vision towards 2070, highlighting the role of young people and educational institutions in building environmentally responsible communities. Students were encouraged to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives and undertake practical initiatives for environmental protection.