DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Students go green, prepare 2K seed balls at college event

Students go green, prepare 2K seed balls at college event

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:04 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

More than 120 students of Hindu College, Amritsar, prepared around 2,000 seed balls using seeds of nearly 12 native plant species during a one-day environment education and awareness programme organised by the college’s Eco Club.

The programme was held under the Environment Education Programme (EEP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and the state nodal agency, Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), Chandigarh. It featured a hands-on seed ball-making camp at the college’s main auditorium and biology laboratory.

Advertisement

The programme aimed to promote awareness among students about environmental conservation, biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, native plant species, sustainable lifestyles and practical environmental action. It also sought to encourage students to connect classroom learning with hands-on environmental practices.

Advertisement

Participants received practical training in preparing seed balls using seeds of native plant species and suitable natural materials. They were introduced to different approaches, including permanent and paper seed balls, and informed about their potential role in supporting natural regeneration and increasing green cover.

The seed balls were made using seeds of nearly 12 native species, including kikar, shisham, peepal, banyan, jamun, arjun and amaltas, among others.

Advertisement

The programme was chaired by Principal Rakesh Kumar, while Sukhnandan Kaur, Environment Education Programme Coordinator and in-charge of the Eco Club, Hindu College, Amritsar, convened the event.

Rajbir Singh, Joint Secretary, Pingalwara, interacted with students on the importance of organic and sustainable farming. He explained key aspects of organic farming and discussed the growing need for environmentally responsible agricultural practices in Punjab.

He highlighted concerns over the excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers and their possible impact on soil health, water resources, biodiversity and the wider environment. Students were also introduced to practical approaches for promoting and strengthening organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices at the individual, institutional and community levels.

Jagjit Singh, STEM and Eco Educator and resource person, briefed the students on Mission LiFE, environment education and action-oriented environmental practices. He explained how scientific thinking, innovation and student participation could contribute to addressing environmental challenges.

He also discussed sustainable development and the long-term environmental vision towards 2070, highlighting the role of young people and educational institutions in building environmentally responsible communities. Students were encouraged to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives and undertake practical initiatives for environmental protection.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts