Students lift dharna after varsity gives in to demands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

After day-long dharna by students’ organisations and supporting farmers’ outfits against the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), the issues were resolved after several meetings with protesters and the university administration.

The students’ organisations, including Sath, SFS and PSU (Lalkar) were protesting and demanding roll back of the GNDU decision banning entry of Vijay Kumar, a political science scholar, and changing his PhD status to part-time from fulltime. Giving in to students demand, the authorities called Vijay at university for discussion after which his entry was allowed on the campus.

“I had demanded that my PhD should be reverted to full-time and my entry on the campus be allowed. The administration agreed to both the terms. So, we have called off the dharna,” said Vijay.

The matter had become a bone of contention between the university authorities and the students faction led by Students for Society (SFS), who had been sitting on dharna for the past three days.

Today, the students’ organisations were joined by farmer unions with members blocking the GT road in the evening that led to traffic jam. The university had banned entry of Vijay following a series of protests led by him over a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on a girl law student citing indiscipline.

