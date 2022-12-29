Students mesmerise audience on penultimate day of Red Cross camp

Amritsar, December 28
On the penultimate day of the Inter State Junior Red Cross Camp held today under the National Youth Exchange Programme at Bhavans’ SL School, the closing ceremony of the event was held with much enthusiasm.
Organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Punjab State Branch, Chandigarh, a total of 264 students from 12 states are participating in the event, which will conclude on December 29.
The event started with a lamp lighting ceremony. The guests were then extended a floral welcome. Students of Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School, Ratwara Sahib, captivated the whole environment with their enchanting Shabad performance. Thereafter, Chairman Avinash Mohindru addressed the gathering. He stressed, “It is very important to be a learner in life.”
Various other enthralling performances were given by participant students.
The participants delivered powerful performances which enthralled the audience. MLA Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event. In his address, he noted, “India is a land of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Rather than being tagged based on our choice of faith, we should be known simply as the people of India.”
He gave away prizes to the participants. The students of Bhavans’ SL Public School delivered a valedictory gidha performance.
Camp Commander Amarjeet Singh, Red Cross (Amritsar) volunteer Jagjeet Singh Khalsa, and Red Cross (Amritsar) secretary Ashish Inder Singh participated in the camp, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...