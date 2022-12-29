Students mesmerise audience on penultimate day of Red Cross camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

On the penultimate day of the Inter State Junior Red Cross Camp held today under the National Youth Exchange Programme at Bhavans’ SL School, the closing ceremony of the event was held with much enthusiasm.

Organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Punjab State Branch, Chandigarh, a total of 264 students from 12 states are participating in the event, which will conclude on December 29.

The event started with a lamp lighting ceremony. The guests were then extended a floral welcome. Students of Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School, Ratwara Sahib, captivated the whole environment with their enchanting Shabad performance. Thereafter, Chairman Avinash Mohindru addressed the gathering. He stressed, “It is very important to be a learner in life.”

Various other enthralling performances were given by participant students.

The participants delivered powerful performances which enthralled the audience. MLA Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event. In his address, he noted, “India is a land of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Rather than being tagged based on our choice of faith, we should be known simply as the people of India.”

He gave away prizes to the participants. The students of Bhavans’ SL Public School delivered a valedictory gidha performance.

Camp Commander Amarjeet Singh, Red Cross (Amritsar) volunteer Jagjeet Singh Khalsa, and Red Cross (Amritsar) secretary Ashish Inder Singh participated in the camp, among others.