 Students shine in Class X, XII exams : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Students shine in Class X, XII exams
Students shine in Class X, XII exams

Students of Senior Study II who shine in the CBSE Class X and XII exams celebrate in Amrirsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In Class X, Sargun Kaur bagged the first position in the school by scoring 97.8% marks. Ananya Rastogi got the second position in the school with 97% and Pavini Sharma third with 96.6%. In Class XII, Keerti Singh (in medical) topped the school with 96.8%. She scored a perfect 100 in painting, 97 in biology, 96 in chemistry and English and 95 in physics. Sparsh emerged second topper of the school by scoring 96.4%. Kaashvi Aggarwal and Hargunpreet Kaur scored 93.6% in commerce and Humanities, respectively. Aarnav Dhillon scored 93.4% in non-medical. Keerti Singh has always been an exceptionally brilliant child. She is preparing for NEET and is expected to secure a good rank at the national level. "We are proud of the achievements of our students and teachers," said Vijay Mehra, director of the school.

DAV International School

Students of DAV International School, Amritsar, proved their mettle by scoring good marks in the CBSE Class X and XII exams. In Class X, Bhavika Sharda stood first in the school by securing 98.6% marks followed by Ria Dutta who came second with 98.4% marks and Garima third with 98% marks. The school achieved 100% results in the CBSE Class X exams. In commerce stream, Saguna Aggarwal stood first in the school and second in the city by securing 98.2% marks and Harshal Gupta stood second with 98% marks. Sushant Sharma in medical stream, Sis Patani in commerce stream and Nandini Sharma in Humanities bagged the third position in the school with 97.6% marks. Overall, 18 students scored above 95% and 67 students scored above 90% marks.

Bhavan SL Public school

Suhaan Malhotra, a student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, brought laurels to the school by scoring 98.2% marks in Humanities in the CBSE Class XII exams. Yashti and Vedansh achieved 97.4% in non-medical and Humanities, respectively. Paras Dhand and Sargun secured 97% marks in commerce stream. Students achieved 99% in English, accountancy, mathematics and in physical education. Fifty students got more than 90%. In Class X, Ayushi Kumari scored 98.2% marks, Hardik 98%, Suhana 97.4% and Pavani Ahuja got 97% marks. Besides, 11 students have scored more than 100 per cent marks in mathematics, artificial intelligence and Hindi. Bhavans chairman Avinash Mohindru and director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated all the students, parents and teachers and wish them success in life. The students thanked their principal, teachers and their parents.

Spring Dale Senior School

The management, the principal and the faculty of Spring Dale Senior School rejoiced the moment and congratulated each other when the CBSE Class XII results were announced. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that in Class X results, Divjot Singh secured the first position in the school by securing 99.2% marks, Anvi Jain second with 99% marks and Muskan Sharma third with 98.8% marks. Nitya Singhania (in Humanities) and Mehak Khanna (commerce) emerged toppers in the school with 97.2% marks each. Sargun Kaur Vohra emerged topper in medical stream with 96.4 % marks and Prabeer Singh Sohal was topper in the non-medical stream with 96.4% marks.

DAV Public School

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, shone in the CBSE Class X and XII exam results. In Class X, school toppers Chinmay Prakash who scored 99.2%, Romanshi Bajaj who came second in the school with 98.6% and Aarti Makhija third with 98.2% were honoured by the management and faculty. In Class XII, three of its students secured merit positions in the district with science stream students Divyamsh, Arjun and Bhumi scoring 98.4% and 98% marks, respectively. In commerce, Chhavi Sahdev scored 97.8%, Vedika Vij 97.6% and Vanshika Khanna 97.2%. Dr Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school, shared the joy of the students and gave credit of the success to the dedicated staff and students.

Stalwarts World School

In the CBSE Class X and XII exams results declared today, Stalwarts World School students scored 100 per cent results in both classes. In Class XII, Avreet scored 96.2% marks, Pushkar 96%, and Simran 95 per cent marks. In Class X, Ananya Thakur scored 96.4%, Saksham Mahajan 95% and Guntas 94 percent. Principal Manisha Dhanuka extended heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, being run under the patronage of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, registered excellent marks in the CBSE Class X and XII results. In Class XII, Bhavkiran Kaur scored 97% marks in commerce. Divleen Kaur secured 96% marks in non-medical, Kusampreet Kaur 94.4% marks in medical group and Kanwalgurpreet Singh 93% in arts. In Class X, Ekamdeep Singh secured the first position by securing 99.6% marks, Japjit Kaur 98.4%, and Sainpreet Kaur and Sehajdeep Singh secured 97.8% marks and secured the third position.

