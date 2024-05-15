Students shine in Class X, XII exams

Invictus International School

Invictus International School, Amritsar, witnessed 100% result in the CBSE board examinations for grades X and XII this year. In Grade X, the school topper, Yuvraj Kapoor, attained a score of 99%. Following closely, Ahdil Singh secured 98.4%, and Devyansh Khanna got 98.2%. Notably, 21% of the Grade X students scored above 95%, while 47% achieved marks above 90%. Grade XII students also demonstrated remarkable academic excellence with Shaurya Khanna leading the cohort as the school topper with a remarkable 96%, followed by Prisha Arora with 95%, and Krishna Mahajan with 94%. Manjot Dhillon, director, Invictus International School said, “These phenomenal results reflect the tireless efforts of both, students and educators.”

Delhi Public School, Amritsar

Delhi Public School, Amritsar, celebrated the performance of its students in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations for the academic year 2024. Ishaan Arora and Jeetanshi Jain are the overall toppers of classes X and XII with outstanding 97.5% and 98.4% scores respectively. In Class XII, a total of 145 students appeared for the examinations, achieving 100% pass rate with no compartments. Notably, 27 students have secured a score of 90% and above, showcasing their dedication and academic prowess. In Class X, 124 students appeared for the examinations, maintaining 100% pass rate. Jeetanshi Jain emerged as the topper with a score of 98.4%.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated the class XII and X results with several toppers in school being honoured. CBSE Class XII 2023-24 schools toppers were Kashvi Aggarwal who scored 97.2%, Pallika Mehta with 95.4% in non-medical stream, Nishtha Kohli (95.2%) in humanities and Harmandeep Kaur (93%) in medical stream. In Class X, Pawni Bhatia topped the school with 98%. Second position was clinched by Pranal Kaur with 97.4%. Cherrish and Kartik Mahajan bagged the third position jointly with 97.2%.

SSEC, Jandiala Guru

SSEC Jandiala Guru students performed well in board examinations of Class X & XII. Girls again topped the table. From Class X, Avneet Kaur topped in school by securing 95.8% marks while Samreen Kaur scored 94.8%. Samarbir Singh (94.4%), Prabhreet Kaur (91.4%) and Mannat (90%) stood third, fourth and fifth respectively. In Class XII commerce stream, Palakpreet Kaur got first position with 93% marks, Mehakjot Kaur stood second by scoring 88% while Harsimranjeet Kaur and Sukhman stood third and fourth be securing 87% and 85.6%, respectively. In science stream, Harsimranpreet Kaur topped with 85.2%, Avneet Kaur stood second with 85% and Anoop Kaur was third with 84.4% and Jashanpreet Kaur 83%.

3-day hackathon concludes in DAV

The postgraduate department of computer science and IT in collaboration with innovation council of Dayanand Anglo-Vedic College organised a three-day inter-school smart hackathon. Various schools of Amritsar participated in the event sponsored by SilverPlex. Sukhsagar Singh and Mahima Mujral judged the hackathon event. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta emphasised that the hackathon is a place to push the skills of the student to the next level. Various problem statements like significance to convert the sign language, spectacles for controlling dizziness, etc were represented by students. Sanjay Gupta, director and founder of Lead Systems briefed the students about the latest IT trends and tools. Out of the ten teams which participated, the top three teams were awarded.

46 college students get placement

A campus placement drive was organised by Rico Auto Industries, Gurgaon, at Sri Sai Group of Institutes. This drive was organised under the chairmanship of Group Chief Managing Director Kanwar Tushar Punj, in which diploma students of mechanical, electrical and automobile streams of Sai Polytechnic College participated. Principal Mukesh Gupta said that 46 students were selected after presentation, written examination and personal interview. Placements director Sulakshay Kumar Murgai said the selected students have to appear for examinations in the month of June, after which the process of their joining will start. Chairman SK Punj said that along with better environment for higher education, Sai Polytechnic College also provides students with the best employment opportunities in the best industries.

