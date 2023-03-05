Students, teachers ride bicycles to fight obesity

Amritsar, March 4
Students and faculty members of the Department of Pediatrics at Government Medical College, along with the members of Rotary Club (West) and Adolescent Health Academy, took out a cycle rally to promote the use of bicycles on the occasion of World Obesity Day.
The cyclists carried placards exhorting people to use cycles to prevent obesity. Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, head, Pediatrics, Dr JP Singh Attri, Vice-Principal. GMC, Dr Rajesh Kapila, head, Department of Orthopedics, Dr PS Grover, Dr Jaspreet Grover, Dr Shallu Aggarwal, Dr Mavleen Kaur and others from the faculty also participated in the rally.
Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, a pediatrician, said: “Obesity is a problem seen not only in adults but also a large number of children.” He added that a sedentary lifestyle is one of the major reasons for obesity.
“A few years back, cycling was a fun activity for children but sadly now even they prefer to use mobiles and play video games,” said Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi. He added that parents must ask their children to cycle and for that, they would have to set an example by themselves by starting the use of cycles.
The health experts said nowadays, people use bikes and cars to visit even the mohalla karyana shops.
