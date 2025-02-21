Students urged to develop skills at Youth Sabha
The Youth Services Department held a meeting with students in the form of Youth Sabha at Sant Singh Sukha Singh College of Commerce and Allied Studies. The meeting was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of the college. Preet Kohli,...
The Youth Services Department held a meeting with students in the form of Youth Sabha at Sant Singh Sukha Singh College of Commerce and Allied Studies.
The meeting was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of the college. Preet Kohli, Assistant Director, Youth Services, addressed the meeting. Stressing that investing in youth is akin to investing in future, Kohli said skill development is an aspect that needs to be addressed urgently.
