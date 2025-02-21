DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Students urged to develop skills at Youth Sabha

Students urged to develop skills at Youth Sabha

The Youth Services Department held a meeting with students in the form of Youth Sabha at Sant Singh Sukha Singh College of Commerce and Allied Studies. The meeting was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of the college. Preet Kohli,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:33 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Youth Services Department held a meeting with students in the form of Youth Sabha at Sant Singh Sukha Singh College of Commerce and Allied Studies.

The meeting was organised by the Red Ribbon Club of the college. Preet Kohli, Assistant Director, Youth Services, addressed the meeting. Stressing that investing in youth is akin to investing in future, Kohli said skill development is an aspect that needs to be addressed urgently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper