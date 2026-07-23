DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Subsidised urea misuse: Surprise checks in units

Subsidised urea misuse: Surprise checks in units

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The area under paddy in Punjab was 31.79 lakh hectares in 2023-24 and increased by two per cent to 32.43 lakh hectares in 2024-25. File Photo
Advertisement

The Agriculture Department conducted surprise checks at feed factories and dyeing units across the district to prevent the illegal use of subsidised urea for industrial purposes.

Advertisement

The inspections were part of the drive to protect farmers’ interests and stop the diversion of subsidised urea meant for agricultural use.

Advertisement

Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh supervised the operation.

Advertisement

Officials inspected several feed manufacturing units and dyeing industries in the district.

No case of storage or use of subsidised urea was found in any industrial unit, claimed the officials. Dosanjh said that the government provided heavy subsidy on agricultural-grade neem-coated urea to support farmers. Therefore, its use was permitted only for agricultural purposes.

Advertisement

He explained that feed factories and other industrial units were supplied with technical-grade urea, meant for industrial use and did not carry any government subsidy.

The official said the department remained committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and ensuring that subsidised fertilisers reached the intended beneficiaries.

Checks would continue in the future to prevent any misuse of subsidised urea.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts