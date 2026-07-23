Subsidised urea misuse: Surprise checks in units

The Agriculture Department conducted surprise checks at feed factories and dyeing units across the district to prevent the illegal use of subsidised urea for industrial purposes.

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The inspections were part of the drive to protect farmers’ interests and stop the diversion of subsidised urea meant for agricultural use.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh supervised the operation.

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Officials inspected several feed manufacturing units and dyeing industries in the district.

No case of storage or use of subsidised urea was found in any industrial unit, claimed the officials. Dosanjh said that the government provided heavy subsidy on agricultural-grade neem-coated urea to support farmers. Therefore, its use was permitted only for agricultural purposes.

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He explained that feed factories and other industrial units were supplied with technical-grade urea, meant for industrial use and did not carry any government subsidy.

The official said the department remained committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and ensuring that subsidised fertilisers reached the intended beneficiaries.

Checks would continue in the future to prevent any misuse of subsidised urea.