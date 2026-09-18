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Home / Amritsar / Sudden showers, strong winds flatten paddy in Amritsar

Sudden showers, strong winds flatten paddy in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The damaged crop at Bhani Gilla village in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal kumar
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Heavy rain, accompanied by high-velocity winds, damaged early varieties of paddy and basmati at isolated places in the district last night.

Farmers from various villages of the district stated that standing crops were flattened in several fields.

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They said high-velocity winds were harmful for early maturing varieties of paddy and basmati, which were already at an advanced stage of maturity. The weather also affected the produce the at Bhagtanwala grain market.

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Paddy bags stacked in the open got drenched.

During a visit to the Bhagtanwala grain market, it was found that rainwater had accumulated in some places because the drainage system was not functioning properly.

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Commission agents said:”The problem compounds during sudden showers as a considerable quantity of paddy is kept in the open during the arrival season.”

They demanded that officials of the Punjab Mandi Board should take immediate steps to improve the drainage system and ensure proper arrangements for protecting the crop from rain.

Farmer Gurwinder Singh Bajwa said: “The crop that has fallen on the ground can suffer greater damage.”

The farmers are particularly worried about the quality of the grain in fields where the crop has fallen. They said when mature paddy or basmati plants were flattened, the grain could become weaker and its colour might also change. Such changes could affect the quality and consequently the price received by the farmers.

They also feared a decline in the yield in fields where the crop has been completely flattened. A lodged crop is more difficult to harvest and can remain in contact with moisture for longer, increasing the risk of quality deterioration if wet conditions continue.

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