Home / Amritsar / ‘Suffocation’ claims lives of couple in Tarn Taran

‘Suffocation’ claims lives of couple in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
A couple residing on Jandiala Road died of suffocation in their room here on Wednesday night. The incident came to light this afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Gurmeet Singh (42) and his wife Jasbir Kaur (40). Gurmeet Singh’s elderly father, Jaspal Singh, said that the couple had gone to bed on the third floor of the house on Thursday night, while wood was burning in the common room.

Gurmeet Singh ran a business of batteries and related items from his residence. He had married Jasbir Kaur six months ago in his second marriage.

Jaspal Singh said that when Gurmeet Singh did not open his shop till noon on Friday, he went upstairs to check and found both Gurmeet Singh and Jasbir Kaur dead in their room. The bodies were cremated on Sachkhand Road on Friday.

