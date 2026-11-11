Sufi traditions to havelis: INTACH maps Majha’s heritage

The Punjab Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has launched a district-wise documentation project to record the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Majha region, covering Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Announcing the initiative, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (Retd), VSM, State Convenor, INTACH Punjab, said the exercise would go beyond documenting historical monuments and buildings to capture the region’s living traditions, cultural practices, collective memories and shared heritage.

The pilot project will focus on preparing a comprehensive inventory of heritage assets in each district, supported by research-based articles highlighting their historical, cultural, social and architectural significance, he said.

The district convenors have already been briefed about the initiative, and a common documentation template has been circulated to facilitate systematic compilation of information.

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The documentation will cover a wide range of intangible heritage, including religious traditions, agricultural practices, Sufi traditions, literary heritage, folk music, traditional architecture, theatre, revolutionary movements, India’s freedom struggle, military traditions and syncretic culture. Shared cultural legacies, including the literary and spiritual traditions associated with figures such as Baba Bulleh Shah, will also receive attention.

The tangible heritage component will cover historical buildings, religious structures, havelis, forts, memorials, traditional settlements and other culturally significant sites.

To ensure academic depth and authenticity, INTACH Punjab will identify subject specialists, historians, researchers and other experts to contribute articles on specific themes. Selected contributors will receive due acknowledgement in the proposed publication, along with an honorarium for their scholarly contributions.

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The Majha project builds on heritage documentation and conservation initiatives already undertaken by INTACH Punjab. In Amritsar, Gagandeep Singh Virk is leading an initiative to identify built heritage sites for preservation. He has initiated a systematic listing exercise involving heritage experts and local convenors to document historic havelis, kothis, wells, religious structures and other architectural assets.

“Besides, we have a rich literary and cultural heritage, including oral storytelling forms such as Kisse, Vaar, Baatan and Sakhis, and cultural hotspots such as Preet Nagar, the first of its kind artist commune built near the Attari-Wagah border. Traditional agricultural practices, oral histories and community customs will also be documented and promoted under the project,” said Virk.

In Tarn Taran, the initiative will be led by INTACH chapter convenor Dr Baljeet Kaur.

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Maj Gen Balwinder Singh said the initiative would also serve a larger national purpose by developing a practical documentation framework that other INTACH chapters could adopt and adapt.

“The ultimate objective is not only to record heritage for posterity but also to create greater public awareness, encourage research, strengthen community participation and facilitate the preservation of cultural assets for future generations,” he said.