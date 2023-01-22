Sufism only medium to express my feelings, says ex-IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 21

Having been an administrator and government official all his life, former IAS officer Bakhtawar Singh has donned a new hat as a poet and filmmaker after superannuation. Singh had recently released his third book of poetry titled Akhri.

In an interaction with The Tribune, Bakhtawar Singh who is known as Bakhtawar ‘Mian’ in literary circles, said, “I had penned my first book when I was still in service. For me, writing poetry is like praying.” Singh said that he is spiritual in his personal life and that the suffix ‘Mian’ was added to his name by his poet friends because of Sufism in his poems.

His Sufi poetry and lyrics have created a niche, which has lured many renowned singers to render their voice. Of these, Nooran sisters, Wadali brothers, Barkat Sidhu, Sayda Begum and Yakoob are a few who have sung his poetry.

“In recent years, I have found that Sufi poetry is the only medium wherein I can express my feelings and experiences,” he said. Bakhtawar is always on a look out to identify new talent from among the people who do not have the avenues to release a song or an album.

“So far, I have launched five singers including Nooran sisters and Sayda Begam. Presently, I am working with a new talent, Param Nazia, who is a truly blessed girl but from a humble background.” He said that if everything went as planned, Param Nazia would be a sensation in Sufi singing.

Bakhtawar had also written and made a Punjabi movie Saggi Phul in 2018 to highlight the agricultural crises, its causes and effects. “As a government official, I happened to meet many people and know their stories. Some of these are still fresh in my mind. The film was inspired by a true incident and I decided to make a movie on the subject.” He added that with lots of free time on his hand now, he is also exploring other aspects of his creativity.