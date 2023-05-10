Sugarcane farmers demand Rs 28-cr dues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

The Sugarcane Producers’ Sangharsh Committee, a farmers’ body, has asked Cooperative Sugar Mill, Ajnala, to release sugarcane dues of Rs 28.70 crore of the farmers at the earliest.

A delegation of the committee held a meeting with the general manager of the sugar mill and stated that delay in the release of payment had been causing problems to the farmers. They stated that the payment for the sugarcane crop sold by the farmers should be made within a few days of the purchase.

They complained that sugarcane payments were often delayed and as such the farmers did not feel encouraged to cultivate the crop. The farmers also demanded that the limit of 280 quintal sugarcane per acre should be increased to 400 quintals as the yield as increased with the arrival of new varieties and techniques.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, who was part of the delegation, said, “As per the bond between the farmers and the sugar mill, the farmers are allowed to only sell 280 quintals per acre. With this, the farmers have no way of selling their remaining produce.” He also asked the management of the mill to give preference to local farmers for buying sugarcane crop.

Palwinder Singh Tanana, a sugarcane farmer, said, “They have also demanded that the operations of the mill should be started early as the crop is ready for harvesting. If the procurement starts by October 15 then the farmers would not have to delay the harvesting,” he added.