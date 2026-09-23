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Home / Amritsar / Suicide by warehousing corp official: Victim’s kin seek arrest of ex-minister’s father, aide

Suicide by warehousing corp official: Victim’s kin seek arrest of ex-minister’s father, aide

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. File photo
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The family of the deceased Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, who died by suicide, has demanded the immediate arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his aide, Dilbagh Singh, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas in the case.

Gagandeep Randhawa, 45, a district manager with the corporation, had died by suicide at his residence here on March 21. Before his death, he had recorded a 12-second video, in which he allegedly named the then minister, triggering a political controversy.

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“It has been six months since Gagandeep died by suicide. Despite the registration of an FIR against them, the police have made no effort to arrest Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and Dilbagh Singh,” said Upinder Kaur, wife of the deceased.

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She alleged that the police arrested Laljit Bhullar only after pressure from the media and opposition parties.

While dismissing the anticipatory bail pleas, the High Court observed that, considering the gravity of the allegations, allowing the petitioners to join the investigation under the protection of pre-arrest bail could impede a thorough and effective probe.

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The court also noted that the recovery of a DVR, which was allegedly removed, besides a pistol and mobile phones, was still pending. It observed that apprehensions had been raised about the accused influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, making their custodial interrogation imperative.

She alleged that the failure to arrest Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and Dilbagh Singh raised questions about the conduct of the police investigation.

“It clearly shows that the police were working under influence or pressure,” she alleged.

Human rights lawyer Sarabjit Singh Verka said the police had even failed to initiate the process of issuing an arrest warrant against the two accused, which, he said, was necessary for initiating proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Police authorities denied the allegations of any influence. Robin Hans, SHO of the Ranjit Avenue police station, said the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

The FIR was registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station on March 22 on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife against Laljit Bhullar, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, Dilbagh Singh, and others. The accused were booked under provisions relating to abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, and common intention. The police later added provisions relating to the destruction of evidence.

Laljit Bhullar had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet following Randhawa’s death and was subsequently arrested in the case.

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