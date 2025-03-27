Sujanpur MC bulldozes smuggler’s house

The Sujanpur municipal council on Wednesday demolished the house of a known smuggler using a JCB machine.

The demolition action allegedly was initiated at the behest of the Pathankot police.

Ashwani Kumar had as many as 11 cases registered against him, including those pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, since there is no provision in the NDPS Act to carry out demolitions of smugglers, the Pathankot police ostensibly kept an arm’s length from the proceedings. At present, Ashwani Kumar is in jail serving time for an offence.

Advertisement

However, since it was basically an operation that took place at the behest of the Pathankot police, a team of senior Pathankot police officers were present at the site. A magistrate had also been called to do duty.

“We are here after the Sujanpur municipal corporation called us and informed us that a house was constructed on encroached land. We had to be present to maintain the law-and-order situation,” said an officer.