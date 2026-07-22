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Home / Amritsar / Sukhbir Badal inspects flood arrangements

Sukhbir Badal inspects flood arrangements

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at Dera Baba Nanak.
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal inspected arrangements to check floods in Dera Baba Nanak before heavy rain forced him to cut short his visit.

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He said the 2025 floods had created havoc in the area.

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“I have been told by local leaders that the AAP government has done precious little this time to check the floods,” he said.

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Badal said he was willing to provide free diesel to vehicles engaged in strengthening the embankments of rivers. “At the same time, I expect the district administration to commence work on a war-footing to ensure no damage is done if there is heavy rainfall,” he added.

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