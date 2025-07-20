DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa named SAD candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa named SAD candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement during a public gathering in Chabal
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:59 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa with party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a public gathering in Chabal. Photo: X@officeofssbadal
Advertisement

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, popularly known as ‘Principal’, has been announced as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the upcoming Tarn Taran by-election.

Advertisement

The seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal last month. The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling schedule.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Chabal.

Advertisement

Chabal holds historical significance as the native village of Sarmukh Singh Chabal, the first president of SAD following the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in 1920.

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa has been active in the region’s political landscape for over a year as the head of the ‘Azad Group’.

Advertisement

The group participated in last year’s panchayat elections and in the Tarn Taran Municipal Council elections, where it secured eight of the 25 wards.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts