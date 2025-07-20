Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa named SAD candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, popularly known as ‘Principal’, has been announced as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the upcoming Tarn Taran by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal last month. The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling schedule.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Chabal.

Chabal holds historical significance as the native village of Sarmukh Singh Chabal, the first president of SAD following the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in 1920.

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa has been active in the region’s political landscape for over a year as the head of the ‘Azad Group’.

The group participated in last year’s panchayat elections and in the Tarn Taran Municipal Council elections, where it secured eight of the 25 wards.