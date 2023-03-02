Sultanpur man hurt in firing

Amritsar: A man was injured in a firing incident reported in the Sultanwind area on Wednesday evening. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the incident. Senior police officials led by ACP Gurpartap Singh Sahota reached the spot and started a probe. According to information, due to an old enmity, two groups started fighting this evening. During the clash, the accused indulged in firing. TNS
Man loses car to 2 miscreants
Amritsar: Two unidentified persons stole a car in Gate Hakima police station area on Tuesday. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera. Amritpal Singh, a lawyer and owner of the car, told the police that he had parked his car outside his house which was stolen by unknown persons. TNS
Man held with 18-gm heroin
Amritsar: The Division C police arrested a man, identified as Manjit Singh Bhau, and recovered 18-gm heroin from his possession on Tuesday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and further probe was on, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine
Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...