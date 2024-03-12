Sultanwind village to get Rs 35-cr flyover

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Finally, the Public Works Department will construct a bridge at Sultanwind village to ease the flow of traffic in the area. The two-way bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

Project would entail The two-way flyover is to be constructed from the Taran Wala Bridge to Sultanwind village chowk.

The total length of the project will be 985 metres.

The length of the flyover will be 725 metres while the width will be 14 metres.

A 5.50 metre service road will be provided on both sides of the flyover and drains for discharging rainwater will also be constructed..

The construction of the flyover will provide relief to visitors and local residents from traffic jams on Canal Road. As per the government officials, the bridge will be completed within 24 months.

Apart from this, Mehta road in Amritsar West constituency would also be recarpeted.

The length of the road is 1.350 km and the width is 31 feet. The tender process for the work has been completed and a target has been set to complete this work within six months.

The Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that Rs 120.92 lakh will be spent on repair work. He said that the road connects the city of Amritsar with Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts and with the repair of this road, commuters will get relief at focal point and vegetable Mandi on the stretch. Interlocking tiles will also be installed. The Public Works Minister gave strict instructions to the officials and said that any kind of negligence in implementing the development works will not be tolerated. He said that special attention should be paid to quality and all work should be carried out under his supervision.

