campus notes

Summer camp concludes

A summer camp organised by Sri Guru Ramdas Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Over a week-long summer camp for the students of SGPC-run Sri Guru Ram Das Khalsa Senior Secondary School concluded here on Wednesday. The students participated in various activities such as art and craft, dance, science tricks, plantation drives to mark World Environment Day, turban tying, visits to gurdwaras and many other such activities. School Principal Amarjit Kaur supervised all activities and laid stress on overall development of students.

Event on environment conservation

An event related to environment conservation was organised at CKD International Nursing College, Jhabal Road, here on Wednesday. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest and eminent social worker (Retd) Brigadier Parkash Singh Bhatti was the guest of honour. The guests were given a warm welcome by Principal Darshan Sohi. On the occasion, Dr Nijjar said the protection of environment was the responsibility of each human being. He stressed on planting saplings and taking their due care. College in charge Dr Amarjit Singh Sachdeva gave detailed information to students about environmental exposure and its lethal harms, along with the statistics, and shared useful tips for conserving the environment.

Poster-making competition

The Botany and Zoology Department of Amritsar DAV College collectively hosted a poster-making competition to mark World Environment Day. The theme of the competition was “Only one Earth- Climate change and Global Warming.” Scores of students participated in the competition and made impressive posters on the theme. Participants were given certificates and pledged for environmental conservation. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the students in highlighting the various environmental issues and suggested solutions regarding environmental protection and conservation of natural resources thereof through the posters. He further said climate change was evident and had become a global concern over the last few decades which needed to be addressed immediately. A plantation drive will be soon organised in the campus to make it green.

Seminar on agri systems

The Post-graduate Department of Agriculture, Khalsa College, organised an international seminar on “Advancing sustainable agriculture systems: What kind of research partnerships are needed?” here on Wednesday. It was jointly organised by Khalsa College and Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland. The focus of the seminar was on sustainable agriculture and its primary objective was to motivate the researchers and to plan their research based on sustainable agricultural practices. The opening remarks and introduction of the programme was given by Dr Gurbax Singh. He highlighted the concept of sustainable agriculture in Punjab as well as in India. After that Dr Charanjit Singh Aulakh (Principal, Agronomist PAU, Ludhiana) addressed the present as well as future scenarios of organic farming to the audience.

Outreach activities for students

Outreach activities were conducted at the Government Institute of Garment Technology in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendar here on Wednesday. As many as 80 students were informed about various careers. The students were informed about career opportunities after Class XII, graduation, RST skill courses, self-employment schemes, career counseling, overseas education and placement cell, free coaching for government jobs, awareness about online and offline registration, weekly placement camps, book cafes and other activities going on in the bureau.

