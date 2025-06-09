Summer heat disrupts normal life in Tarn Taran

The scorching heat with temperature reaching 44 degree Celsius threw normal life out of gear in the town. The roads wore a deserted look throughout the day but noon was the time that worst affected all sections of people. Shops waited for customers. At certain points, chhabeels of sweetened water were set up but there were few takers, said the devotees who organised chhabeels. Sukhwinder Singh Lota, who runs a cooler factory, said that no customer comes to the market at noon. Jaswinder Singh, a taxi driver, said people refrain from leaving their homes due to the heat as a result of which their business has been badly affected. A farmer from Kasel village, Jaswinder Singh, said it has become tough for the farmers and the labourers to work in the fields, making them prefer to work in the morning or late in the evening.

A large number of youngsters from the town and nearby villages were seen bathing in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near Rasulpur bridge to get relief from the heat.