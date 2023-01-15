Sun brings respite from cold, no fog reported

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

City residents woke up to a sunny morning here on Saturday. The sun also provided the much-needed relief from the long spell of dense fog and cold affecting normal life.

After a thick fog and freezing start to 2023, residents of the holy city were thankful to the sunny start of the weekend. With the sun shining brightly through most of the day, people made most of the sunlight. They could be seen basking in the warmth of the sunlight on rooftops, parks, roadsides and other vantage locations.

Mohinder Singh, a septuagenarian, said during the foggy days he used to look up in the sky only once in the morning. Thereafter, he did not muster up the courage to look out. “Today’s sunlight brought solace from severe cold conditions which are dangerous for aged people like me,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was a treat for kite lovers who were seen flying kites while being under the sun. Most of them could not fly kites due to the overcast sky on the Lohri festival on Friday. They were out to make most of the situation.