Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Amritsar / Sunshine brings crowds to Company Bagh in Amritsar

Sunshine brings crowds to Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Residents turn up at Company Bagh to enjoy sunlight in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
With a pleasant change in weather, bright sunshine lit up the city sky on Sunday, bringing much more needed warmth after days of cold and gloomy conditions. The clear weather encouraged a large number of residents to step out of their homes and gather at the historic Company Bagh, turning it into a lively and cheerful space.

From early morning, people of all age groups were seen walking, jogging, sitting on benches and soaking in the sun. Families arrived with children, senior citizens enjoyed leisurely walks, while youngsters were seen clicking photographs and spending time with friends. The park, usually quieter during colder days, witnessed a noticeable increase in footfall.

Local resident Harpreet Kaur, who came to the park with her children, said, “The weather has become very pleasant. After many days of cold winds, it feels good to sit in the sunlight. The children are happy to play outside again.”

Senior citizen Baldev Singh, who visits Company Bagh daily, shared a similar view. “Sunlight is very important for health, especially for elderly people. Today’s weather lifted my mood. I spent more time walking and meeting friends,” he said.

Young professionals also made the most of the day. “We are usually busy with work, but such weather motivates us to come out. Company Bagh looks beautiful under the bright sun,” said college student Simranpreet Singh.

Street vendors and small food stalls near the park also benefited from the crowd. A tea vendor noted, “When the weather is good, more people come to the park. My sales were better today compared to the past few days.”

Doctors say exposure to morning sunlight helps improve mood and provides vitamin D, which is essential for bone health. They advise people to enjoy the sun but also stay hydrated.

According to the weather department, the city is expected to experience clear skies and pleasant temperatures for the next few days.

