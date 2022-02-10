Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Supplementary randomisation of EVM and VVPAT machines to be used in the district during the Assembly elections was conducted here on Wednesday under the supervision of the Observers deputed by the Election Commission. District Election Officer-cum District Magistrate Kulwant Singh said the supplementary randomisation of machines to be used for the four Vidhan Sabha seats — Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran — were done at the District Administration Complex. Election Observers Ravindera S Jagtap and Sujata Sahu supervised the supplementary randomisation of the EVM and VVPAT machines. The representatives of different political parties were also present. The DM said the randomisation was done proportionately with EVMs to be used in polling booths. The DM said that 20 per cent of the EVMs and 22 per cent of VVPAT machines have been reserved to be used at the time of any defect that occurs during the polling process. He said during the supplementary randomisation, the remaining 47 ballot units, 47 control units and 113 VVPAT machines were being distributed to the Returning Officer concerned. The representatives of the candidates contesting election, too, had been given knowledge of the working process of the EVM and VVPAT machines. The representatives were told that after casting their vote, voters may observe information of his casting of vote within seven seconds from the screen of the VVPAT. The staff of the office of the Election Kanungo tehsil was also present.