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Home / Amritsar / Support pours in for employees seeking DA arrears

Support pours in for employees seeking DA arrears

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:59 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Announcing a two-hour token pen-down strike on August 27, the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers’ Association (PSMDTA) has extended support to protesting employees. The latter have been demanding release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) on a par with the Central Government.

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In a letter addressed to the Director-Principal of Government Medical College, the PSMDTA, said the routine work would remain suspended from 8 am to 10 am on Thursday, except emergency services.

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The association said its decision was taken in solidarity with various organisations protesting over the issue. It urged faculty members to participate in the protest and show up at the main OPD block.

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The PSMDTA said the next course of action would be decided at the venue after assessing the situation.

Its president Dr Jaspreet Singh and general secretary Dr Tejinder Virk said the two-hour protest would affect routine academic and administrative activities at the medical college, while emergency services would continue uninterrupted.

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