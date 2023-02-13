Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 12

The Supreme Court disposed of the writ petition filed by three elite clubs in Company Bagh. Arising out of impugned final judgment and order on December 8, 2022 in a civil writ petition passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana regarding the eviction issue, the Amritsar Club and others had filed the petition in January 2023.

On the hearing on February 10, this petition was called for hearing. Upon hearing the counsel, the Court of Justice Surya Kant, Justice JK Maheshwari ordered that learned senior counsel for the petitioners does not press this petition as he wants to raise all the issues before the High Court at an appropriate stage. Following this special leave petition stands disposed of.

Meanwhile, the next hearing of the civil writ petition filed by the Amritsar Vikas Manch in Punjab and Haryana High Court is scheduled on February 23. On December 8, the court has asked to the State government and the three clubs to submit their explanation by the next date of hearing in respect of the observations made by the Court that a serious unethical attempt on the part of the state government and clubs to bypass and render the nugatory judicial proceedings, and interfering in the dispensation of justice, which prima facie amounts to misuse and abuse of process of law and contempt.

The Bench asserted the state was apparently hand in glove with the clubs and was proposing to hand over the monument, or the gardens therein, totally ignoring that the issue of eviction was sub judice and pending before the High Court.