Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Six days after the murder of Shiv Sena Taksali president Sudhir Suri, the family members of Sandeep Singh, the prime suspect of the murder, have approached the city police for providing security and lodging an FIR against those who were threatening them of dire consequences.

Sandeep Singh’s advocate and senior lawyer Bhagwant Singh Sialka accompanied them. Sialka had also been a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Mandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh, brothers of Sandeep Singh, said following the November 4 incident, various leaders of the Shiv Sena had been threatening the family of dire consequences. They alleged that the accused also damaged their car and two shops located near the spot. They also thrashed the employees of their shop, besides taking out cash from the cash box.

They alleged that some unscrupulous elements could be seen making rounds near their shops and house.

Various Sikh organisations have also come out to help the family. They are holding ‘Theekri Pehra’ outside their house.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said they had already taken steps in this direction by deploying policemen and reassured the family about their safety and security.