Surinder Singh takes charges as ADC (RD) Tarn Taran

PCS officer Surinder Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Tarn Taran.

After taking charge, he said that various welfare schemes being run by the Centre and the state government for the overall development of rural areas in the district and for raising the standard of living of the people, would be implemented effectively.

He said special priority would be given to implementing comprehensive village development programmes formulated by the Punjab Government from time to time at the grassroots level and ensuring that benefits reach the people.