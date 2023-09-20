Surprise check by Amritsar MC Joint Commissioner finds employees absent

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh conducted a surprise attendance check at the MC head office in Ranjit Avenue today morning. During the checking, a number of MC officials were found not present. A large number of employees also reportedly came late. The Joint MC Commissioner issued orders to the heads of all MC departments to check the attendance every day. He also asked them to mark the officers and employees found not present today as absent.

It may be mentioned here that visitors to the MC office often complain that officers and employees are not be found when they come for some work. Hardeep Singh stated that there should be no complaint from the visitors about the availability of staff.

On the directions of the MC Joint Commissioner, the heads of departments today marked the employees who were not available in the office today as absent. The practice would continue in the next few days, he said, adding that latecomers would not be tolerated.