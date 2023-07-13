Surprise check by MLA at bus stand

Tarn Taran, July 12
Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal conducted a surprise checking at the local bus stand on Wednesday and observed serious administrative lapses in its working. The MLA was accompanied by AAP leaders and others. The MLA expressed his disappointment over the state of hygiene and inadequate facilities provided to passengers.
The MLA warned the officials saying negligence on their part would not be tolerated.
Some of the officials said on the condition of anonymity that there was a shortage of staff. They said that not even a single sanitary worker was there to clean the bus stand and only 25 per cent staff was working and the remaining 75 per cent posts were lying vacant.
