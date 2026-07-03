Surprise checks held to assess Meri Rasoi scheme in Tarn Taran

Punjab State Food Commission Member Vijay Dutt conducted surprise inspections across various parts of Tarn Taran district to assess the effective implementation of the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme and review the on-ground status of schemes being implemented under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

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During the inspection, he visited government fair price shops (ration depots), government schools and anganwadi centres in Malla Kuri Walah and Sangar Kalan villages of the Khadoor Sahib block. He also inspected government ration depots at Muradpura and Khalsapur Road in Tarn Taran city.

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Dutt examined the ration kits being distributed under the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme. At government schools, he reviewed the quality of mid-day meals, the cleanliness of kitchens, the storage of food grains, the availability of safe drinking water, students' attendance and other basic amenities. He also inspected the availability, distribution process and record maintenance of sanitary pads provided to girl students.

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At the anganwadi centres, he reviewed the nutritional supplements being provided to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. He also assessed the cleanliness of the centres, children's attendance, maintenance of records and the implementation of various government welfare schemes.

Vijay Dutt appealed to the public to report any complaints or irregularities related to the NFSA, the public distribution system (ration), the mid-day meal scheme, anganwadi services, or the Meri Rasoi scheme. Complaints can be registered with the Punjab State Food Commission through its helpline number, 98767-64545.

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He assured that every complaint received would be investigated impartially and that strict action would be taken, in accordance with the rules, against any officer, employee or other individual found guilty.