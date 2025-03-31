Surprise inspection at three medical stores of private hospitals in Amritsar

As part of the state government’s efforts to combat the scourge of drugs, Drug Control Officer Sukhdeep Singh conducted surprise inspections of medicine shops at three private hospitals in the city.

The inspections, which were carried out today, targeted the Cancer Centre of America Pharmacy, Amandeep Pharmacy, and Rimple Pharmaceutical, Sahaj Enclave. However, no drugs or violations of drug laws were found at any of the three medical stores.

Sukhdeep Singh said, the inspections were part of a broader crackdown on the illegal drug trade. “Our teams are working tirelessly to inspect medicine shops and distributors across the city,” he said.

Singh warned that any individual or business found violating drug laws would face severe consequences, including registration of police cases. He urged the public to cooperate with the authorities concerned in their efforts to combat the drug menace.