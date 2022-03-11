Amritsar: Surprise wins for some, shocking defeats for other women candidates

Amritsar, March 10

The 2022 Punjab Assembly poll results, which were announced on Thursday, threw up a few surprise wins and shocking defeats with two women candidates from the district emerging as impressive winners, but with completely different political journeys.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP and Ganieve Kaur Majithia of SAD, both debutantes in the Assembly poll, registered big wins from their respective constituencies in Amritsar East and Majitha. But the woman of the moment remains Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who was considered an underdog in the high-stake fight between political biggies Bikram Singh Majithia and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Jeevan Jyot emerged a surprise winner, getting 39,679 votes and defeating Congress candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu who got 32,929 votes. Bikram Singh Majithia came third who polled 25,188 votes. She became only second woman to win from the Amritsar East constituency after Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who won from here in 2012. In the high-pitched battle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia, she emerged as a silent winner with a vote share percentage of 36.74 per cent. Jeevan Jyot joined the AAP in 2017 as a poll campaign manager and later became the district president of the party. With no political lineage or background, Jeevan Jyot’s win is now being considered as one of the biggest political upsets in these assembly polls.

Meanwhile, SAD’s Ganieve Kaur Majithia also registered an impressive win, defeating her rival AAP’s Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) by a margin of 26,156 votes. Ganieve got 57,027 votes with a total vote percentage share of 46.69 per cent. A total of nine contestants were contesting from Majitha, which is considered a bastion of Majithia family as Ganieve’s husband Bikram Majithia has won from the constituency three consecutive times in 2007, 2012 and 2017. Though she was touted to win from Majitha, as she comes from a political family, she became the first woman candidate to win from the constituency. — TNS

The ones who couldn’t make it

The other notable women candidates, who were swept away in the massive AAP wave in the poll, were BJP’s Balwinder Kaur and BSP’s Dalvir Kaur. Balwinder Kaur was contesting the poll for the second time in a row from Attari and came in at fourth place by getting 2,548 votes with a total vote share of 1.99 per cent. BSP-SAD candidate Dalveer Kaur, who was contesting from the Amritsar Central, came in third place by getting 4,016 votes with a total vote share of 4.6 per cent. She had earlier won as a councillor in 2012 as an Independent candidate and this was her first Assembly election. The other five women candidates contesting as Independents in the Assembly poll could not even manage to get past double digits in the number of votes.