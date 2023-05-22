Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

AAP workers and leaders accorded a warm welcome to the newly-elected Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Sushil Kumar Rinku who visited the Golden Temple and other religious places in the city today. It was his maiden visit to the holy city after winning the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. He also paid a visit to Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Ram Tirth.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said Sushil Kumar Rinku would now become the voice of AAP in Parliament and raise issues related to Punjab. Rinku said, “I have come to the holy land to seek the blessings of Guru Sahib. With the grace of Guru Maharaj, AAP won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat with a a huge lead.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO organised a function at a gurdwara located in his Jandiala Guru assembly constituency today. Addressing the AAP workers, Rinku said people voted for the AAP to show appreciation of its pro-people policies. He said the big rich parties put all their might to defeat him but the voters favoured the Aam Aadmi Party.

He thanked Harbhajan Singh ETO for the election campaign carried out by his supporters which brought him an impressive lead of over 10,000 votes from Kartarpur constituency, which was looked after by ETO and his team.

In his address, Harbhajan Singh ETO thanked every leader and worker who took part in the Jalandhar election campaign.