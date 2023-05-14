Suspect wanted in kidnapping case arrested with two pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The city police have arrested one of the prime suspects involved in kidnapping and thrashing incident reported on April 26. The suspects had snatched gold chain with locket, two finger rings and an expensive watch worth Rs 50,000 from Gautam Bhatti, a hotel owner, at that time.

The suspect was identified as Lovekiran Singh, alias Manga, of Bakipur village in Tarn Taran. He was arrested from Tarn Taran following a tip-off. The police seized a country-made weapon along with eight live bullets from his possession. His disclosure led to the recovery of another country-made weapon with seven live cartridges.

He was produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation. Earlier, the police had arrested Sajan Singh of Tarn Taran and recovered a country-made weapon and eight live rounds from him. On the complaint of Gautam Bhatti, the police had booked eight persons on charges of murder bid, kidnapping and robbery. So far, the police have arrested three suspects.

Bhatti had taken a hotel on the Mahna Singh road on lease. Bhatti said on April 26, two bike-borne persons came to his hotel and behind them a Verna car (PB-46-AF-9587) arrived on the spot. He said six persons alighted from the car and entered his hotel. Bhatti said before he could understand, the suspects started beating him. He alleged that they took out pistols and bundled him into their car on gunpoint. He said they took him towards Tarn Taran side. He said the suspects fired into the air and forcibly removed his clothes and started making his video besides thrashing him.

Later, they dumped him on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran bypass road and took away his belongings.

A case under Sections 307, 365, 452, 379-B, 148 and 149 of IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered against suspects in this regard.