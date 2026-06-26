Suspicious death at Lopoke CHC: SSP, Civil Surgeon told to submit reports

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the suspicious death of a local resident, Vinod Kumar, at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Lopoke, earlier this year and sought status reports from the Civil Surgeon, Amritsar, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural).

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The Commission acted on a complaint filed by Parveen Kumar, the elder brother of the deceased, who died under suspicious circumstances at the CHC on January 13 this year.

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The complainant alleged that despite approaching various authorities, no independent or impartial investigation had been conducted into the circumstances surrounding Vinod Kumar’s death.

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Observing that the allegations prima facie involved issues related to possible human rights violations, the Commission directed the SSP, Amritsar (Rural), to submit a comprehensive report at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for July 13, Parveen Kumar said.

The Commission also sought a fresh status report from the Civil Surgeon, Amritsar, after the complainant expressed dissatisfaction with the findings of an earlier inquiry.

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The Commission noted that an inquiry report had been submitted on May 19 and communicated to the complainant. However, fresh concerns raised by the family prompted the initiation of a re-investigation into the matter.

The Civil Surgeon has been directed to submit a detailed status report on the progress of the re-investigation at least one week before the next hearing, scheduled for August 31.