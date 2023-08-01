Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 31

The hard work by thousands of people and the active support of the administration proved to be fruitful on Monday when the Sutlej river started reverting to its previous course near Sabhra village on the Indo-Pak border on Monday.

For the last four days, the river had been changing its course and threatening to overflow its banks near Sabhra village. On Sunday, the swirling waters of the river was inundating land in the Mand area with speed and causing heavy losses by damaging crops and filling the fields with sand and silt.

On Sunday, with the river flowing a mere 20 feet away from its banks, the administration requisitioned more manpower comprising MGNREGA workers to strengthen the embankment. Manpower from the nearby villages too was called to prevent a breach in the embankments.

Jasbir Singh, Sarpanch of Sabhra, said local residents delivered SMS messages on their mobiles and social activists from Beas, Gurdaspur, Muktsar and other places came to the spot with their tractor-trailers and other equipment. Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali Sahib, sent 80 trained followers to the spot.

Efforts to prevent a possible threat of breach in the Sutlej river embankment went on the whole night. Food, beverages and other eatables had been arranged for those engaged in the work. Sarpanch Jasbir Singh said people from other places too offered their services in case of an emergency.

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur who visited the spot said here on Monday that the river which was flowing less than 20 feet away from its banks had gone back to more than 35 feet away from its banks. The DC said it was great relief and the administration was trying to make sure that every possible facility is available on the spot. The routine flow of the river is 500 feet away from its banks.

#Tarn Taran