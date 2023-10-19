SUV-borne persons rob man of Rs 20,000, laptop

Amritsar, October 18

Four SUV-borne miscreants’ looted Rs 20,000 and a laptop from a man identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Fatehgarh Churian, here yesterday. The Jhander police station in the Amritsar (Rural) police district have registered a case in this connection.

The victim told the police that he was going from Fatehgarh Churian to Talwandi Nahar Chowk on his bike. When he reached Fatehgarh Churian railway crossing, four occupants in a Fortuner (SUV) stopped him. He said three of them came out of the SUV and snatched his laptop and Rs 20,000 in cash on point of sharp weapons.

The Jhander police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown miscreants and launched an investigation.

ASI Angrej Singh, investigation officer (IO), said police teams were scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to find clues about the suspects. — TNS

Victim was stopped at rly crossing

